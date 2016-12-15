Russia's Putin touches down in Japan ahead of top-level talks

Story highlights Economic issues are expected to be high on the agenda

The leaders are also expected to discuss the disputed Kuril Islands

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in the home town of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday afternoon, local time, his first official visit to the country in 11 years.

Economic and security issues will be at the forefront of talks between the two leaders, as Japan looks to shore up a weak economy and Russia turns to the east to avoid US and European sanctions

Putin had originally been planning to arrive just after 2pm, local time, but his flight was delayed for more than an hour.

He will be staying in Japan for less than two days, including one night in Abe's hometown of Yamaguchi before traveling to Tokyo on Friday.

Will Putin and Abe finish WWII?