China: 'Political' blue sky comes at a price

Story highlights China tries to create clear, blue skies before high-profile events

Researchers say this approach backfires and makes smog worse

Beijing (CNN) China's temporary fixes to create clean air during high-profile and politically sensitive events are making smog worse in the long term, an academic study has found.

For a three-year period, a team of researchers from Peking University and Fudan University sampled air quality in 189 cities before and after the annual showpiece meeting of China's parliament and top advisory body in March, known locally as the two sessions.

It's a time when local governments in China, especially in the smog-prone north, try to create clear skies by imposing temporary bans on heavy polluters, shutting factories and limiting the number of vehicles on the road.

The researchers found that pollution levels bounced back dramatically and levels were even worse than expected after the meetings had finished.

The study was published in May in the journal China Industrial Economics but was largely ignored by China's state media. It has been widely discussed on social media in recent weeks as the winter typically brings heavier pollution.