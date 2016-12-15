Breaking News

The art of discovery: The unimaginable imagined in private sketchbooks of the world's original explorers

By Huw Lewis-Jones and Kari Herbert

Dutch scientific illustrator Maria Sibylla Merian was known for her extremely detailed drawings of wildlife. She initially drew specimens sent back from the Americas, but would later travel to South America to observe various species in the wild. Seen here: a caiman and a false coral snake.
After the death of her husband, Olivia Tonge traveled throughout Asia, all the while drawing what she saw. While shortsightedness kept her from doing landscapes justice, she had a penchant for capturing the little things -- like these animals and jewels she saw in India.
Henry Oldfield, a British surgeon, traveled to Asia as part of the Indian Army Medical Service in 1846, and was dispatched to Kathmandu, Nepal. Here he captures both the eye-catching architecture and quotidian life outside the Dhunsar court of law in Kathmandu.
William Burchell spent 120 hours over four days painting this watercolor of the wagon he used to travel throughout Africa in 1820. The wagon acted as a moving storage unit, laboratory and home for the ecologist.
British archeologist Adela Breton painstakingly painted various ruins in Mexico, including these Mitla, Oaxaca. Created long before the advent of color photography, her paintings are some of the only records of the specific color elements of these sites, which have since faded away.
John White, an early colonist of the so-called New World, depicted North America&#39;s east coast, including major coastal features and various aquatic species.
Canadian-British geologist John Auldjo published his 1831 lithographs of Mount Vesuvius with vivid accounts of his experiences there. &quot;My own face was scorched, my lips much swollen, and my eyes inflamed; but this was the sole inconvenience I experienced,&quot; he wrote.
Prince Maximilian De Wied of Germany sketched this shrunken head during an expedition to Brazil that lasted from 1815 and 1817. During that trip, he collected and cataloged thousands of specimens.
John James Audubon has been called one of America&#39;s most significant nature artists. &quot;Birds of America,&quot; his most famous work, is still considered one of the important books on the subject today. It features 1,065 birds.
Dutch pastor Jan Brandes was also a talented artist and scholar, painting and drawing wildlife and plants, as well as portraits, architecture, and scenes from his everyday life.
"Explorers' Sketchbooks: The Art of Discovery & Adventure" by Huw Lewis-Jones and Kari Herbert, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.
"Explorers' Sketchbooks: The Art of Discovery & Adventure" by Huw Lewis-Jones and Kari Herbert, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.
Huw Lewis-Jones is a historian of exploration and photography. Kari Herbert is a travel writer and photojournalist. This is an edited excerpt. from their book "Explorers' Sketchbooks: The Art of Discovery & Adventure," published by Thames & Hudson.

(CNN)What really makes an "explorer?"

You might conjure a mental image of a figure dressed in tweed or khaki, telescope under one arm, chart or rifle in another; and you'd be close to the truth for a typical kind of Victorian traveler in Africa.
But appearances, of course, are as varied as motives. Most nonetheless were driven to make contributions to knowledge.
    That was usually the first justification, but it is well to be wary of this word "exploration." James Cook spoke of making "voyages of discovery," John Hanning Speke aimed for "geographical discoveries," others talked of "journeys," "travels," even mere "wanderings."
    As men of science came to the fore, new species were valued as much as new territories. Yet, the more that was discovered it seemed the less we came to know.

    The true nature of discovery

    An 1500s map of the North America&#39;s east coast, including major coastal features and various aquatic species, by John White.
    An 1500s map of the North America's east coast, including major coastal features and various aquatic species, by John White.
    For those at home, filling in the blank spaces of foreign lands was true exploring, but foreign to whom? And what place in this narrative for those local guides and porters who made such discoveries possible?
    What of those people who knew these lands before the Westerners came with their over-stuffed expeditions, and who had, in many cases, seen most of these wonders before?
    Their histories are mostly lost to time. They left few records, scarce trace.
    But by taking as inclusive a definition of exploration as possible we can broaden this story, at least a little. We can meet all manner of pioneers and travelers, but also artists, adventurers, missionaries, surveyors, scholars, geographers, whalers, mariners, geologists, biologists, fossil-hunters and engineers, diplomats and mercenaries, administrators and colonists, entrepreneurs and photographers, through to some modern-day travel writers.
    All have captured something of their first sight of a land in a memorable or meaningful way -- immediate and unmediated.
    What unites everyone in this book is that they all, at some stage in their varied lives, took a risk; they chose to defy the conventional, to brave a difficult voyage, to leave the comforts of home and explore.
    They all let the promise of the unimaginable lead them over the horizon and they were willing to embrace the unknown. And they all set down a record of what they'd seen for others following after them.

    Layers of meaning

    By opening the notebooks of others, we are able to join them on significant historic journeys. Notebooks clearly matter. They are invested with intricate practical and personal value, and many layers of meaning.
    Yet we need not think too hard. In this simple celebration of travel told though special journals, we can also enjoy the pictures. Here is art for its own sake, images that speak of the thrill and the boredom of the field, and the joys and frustrations that are encountered.
    Watercolour by Olivia Fanny Tonge 1858-1949. 180 x 260mm. From one of sixteen sketchbooks presented to the Museum in 1952.
    Watercolour by Olivia Fanny Tonge 1858-1949. 180 x 260mm. From one of sixteen sketchbooks presented to the Museum in 1952.
    There must always be room for the old-fashioned habit of writing on paper.
    Next time you go on a journey, pack a little notebook in your rucksack alongside all that electronic gear, or better still, leave all that stuff at home.
    Fill the pages of your notebooks with adventure and experience. Follow your curiosity. Just make sure you come home to share your story.
    "Explorers' Sketchbooks: The Art of Discovery & Adventure" by Huw Lewis-Jones and Kari Herbert, published by Thames & Hudson, is out now.