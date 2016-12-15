Huw Lewis-Jones is a historian of exploration and photography. Kari Herbert is a travel writer and photojournalist. This is an edited excerpt. from their book "Explorers' Sketchbooks: The Art of Discovery & Adventure," published by Thames & Hudson.

(CNN) What really makes an "explorer?"

You might conjure a mental image of a figure dressed in tweed or khaki, telescope under one arm, chart or rifle in another; and you'd be close to the truth for a typical kind of Victorian traveler in Africa.

But appearances, of course, are as varied as motives. Most nonetheless were driven to make contributions to knowledge.

They all let the promise of the unimaginable lead them over the horizon and they were willing to embrace the unknown. Huw Lewis-Jones and Kari Herbert

That was usually the first justification, but it is well to be wary of this word "exploration." James Cook spoke of making "voyages of discovery," John Hanning Speke aimed for "geographical discoveries," others talked of "journeys," "travels," even mere "wanderings."

Read More