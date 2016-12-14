Story highlights Syrian ambassador presents photograph he claims is from Aleppo

Photo is cropped and doesn't show Iraqi badge on man's uniform

Photo first emerged online in June from Falluja, Iraq

New York (CNN) Syria's ambassador to the United Nations held up a photograph at Tuesday's United Nations Security Council emergency briefing on Syria to demonstrate the compassion of Syrian government fighters in Aleppo. However, his description of the image was way off base.

"This is what the Syrian army is doing in Aleppo. Here you see a picture of a Syrian soldier providing help and support to a woman," Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told the Security Council, saying the woman was fleeing eastern Aleppo.

The problem is that the photograph is not from Aleppo. It's not even thought to be from Syria. The version that Ja'afari held was cropped and did not show an Iraqi flag badge on one of the soldier's uniforms. Social media was quick to point out the discrepancy.

Syrian envoy to the UNSC uses a photo of Iraqi PMU helping a woman in Fallujah, Iraq and claims it's a photo of SAA in Syria. pic.twitter.com/ItS0nsswMt — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) December 13, 2016

The ambassador presented the image after lambasting the United Nations for using "unverified and unconfirmed information" in its assessment of the situation in Syria.

The image first appeared online in June when Iraqi forces were fighting to recapture the city of Falluja from ISIS. The image appeared on the Iraqi Shiite Afaq Sat TV website on June 4 and was described as showing Iraq's Shiite-led Hashd al-Shabbi, known as the Popular Mobilization Units, helping displaced people from Falluja.

