(CNN) Scientists in India have taken inspiration from J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series of books and movies in naming a distinctive new species of spider.

The triangular creature resembles the Hogwarts "sorting hat" that's used to place young wizards and witches into their respective school "houses."

The spider has been named Eriovixia gryffindori, a nod to Gryffindor house, into which Harry Potter himself was sorted on his first day as a Hogwarts student.

"This uniquely shaped spider derives its name from the fabulous, sentient magical artifact, the sorting hat, owned by the (fictitious) medieval wizard Godric Gryffindor, one of the four founders of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry..." the report from the Indian Journal of Arachnology, said.

In response to the spider's naming, the woman who dreamed up the Harry Potter universe, author J.K. Rowling, tweeted: "I'm truly honored!"

