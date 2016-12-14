Story highlights Lundy Khoy is the daughter of Cambodian immigrants and was given a green card as a one-year-old

Since serving jail time for a minor drug offense when she was 19, Khoy has faced deportation

(CNN) A Cambodian legal immigrant who has faced the prospect of deportation for more than a decade because she has a criminal record spoke Wednesday about her harrowing fight to stay in the US.

In a new interview with CNN's Carol Costello, Khoy, the daughter of Cambodian refugees, described how she came to the US when she was a year old and was given a green card. But in 2000, as a naïve 19-year-old freshman at George Mason University, her then-boyfriend gave her some Ecstasy pills.

"I didn't have a lot of freedom in high school so I made some really poor choices my first year of college because I wanted to fit in," she said

"I was introduced to Ecstasy, and, at the time, didn't know that it was an illegal substance. I honestly told the cops when they approached me about drugs. I shared it with them that I did have these pills and (later) learned that they were illegal and I could be sentenced to ten years," she said.

