Paul Pogba: Is he worth $120 million?

(CNN) As history's most expensive footballer, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been the subject of intense scrutiny since returning to English football.

What is player ROI? How it's calculated The English Premier League is awash with money, with its current TV deal reportedly worth nearly $11 billion. But which Premier League players are delivering the best bang for the buck for their clubs? Tracking a number of live on-field performance indicators -- such as goals, key passes and defensive actions like blocks and interceptions -- Player ROI, or return on investment, compares players' game performance to their cost to find out.

The 23-year-old, paid a reported $360,000 a week, has just two Premier League goals to his name, and took until November to register his first league assist.

Some have claimed the Frenchman's Old Trafford career since his $120 million transfer from Juventus has been more notable for his haircuts and dance moves than his in-game contributions but, at least statistically, much of the criticism has been wide of the mark.

Here are six reasons why Pogba is beginning to pay back the investment United made:

Four years after he left for Juventus without a Premier League start to his name, Pogba's second Manchester United debut was promising, with the Frenchman registering more touches and passes in the opposition's half than any other player.

Pogba has created 25 goalscoring opportunities in the Premier League this season -- more than any other summer signing or Manchester United player. Pogba has performed 39 successful dribbles -- more than any other central midfielder, and as many as Man United midfield partners Juan Mata (12), Ander Herrera (14), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (7) and Marouane Fellaini (6) put together. Pogba has completed an average of 57.6 passes per game in the Premier League this season. Only Man City's Fernandinho (60 per game), Arsenal's Santi Carzola (62), and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (75) make more. The 23-year-old has an average pass length of 17 meters, and 76% of his 776 passes have gone forward. Not known for his defensive prowess, Pogba has made 24 Premier League interceptions -- the fourth most at Manchester United and just one fewer than Chelsea defensive midfielder, Nemanja Matic. He has also been strong in the air, winning 41 aerial challenges -- the same number as Manchester United defenders Chris Smalling (18), Eric Bailly (8), Daley Blind (15) combined. The Frenchman has the best overall Performance Score (258) of all the twenty summer signings included in CNN Money's 'Return on Investment' interactive. However, he may be the world's most expensive player, but so far he's only placed 17th in the ROI rankings with a 0.89 rating.