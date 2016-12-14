White House: Trump 'obviously' knew Russia hacks were benefiting him

Story highlights Russia's interference in the US election is coming into clearer focus

Earnest defended the White House against accusations they were slow to act

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump was "obviously aware" that Russia meddled in the US election to benefit his own campaign, the White House said Wednesday.

Citing Trump's own suggestion over the summer that Moscow locate missing emails from Hillary Clinton's private server, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said the beneficiary of Russia's cyberintrusions was clear.

"There was ample evidence that was known long before the election, and in most cases long before October, about the Trump campaign in Russia, everything from the Republican nominee himself calling on Russia to hack his opponent," Earnest said. "It might be an indication that he was obviously aware and concluded, based on whatever facts or sources he had available to him, that Russia was involved and their involvement was having a negative impact on his opponent's campaign."

Earnest was speaking as the extent of Russia's interference in the US election is coming into clearer focus. The CIA has told a group of top US senators that Russia's hacking was aimed at helping Trump, a finding that's caused angst among some Democrats, who believe the White House should have provided more details about the hacking ahead of the election.

The Obama administration, through a statement from the Director of National Intelligence, did identify Russia as the culprit in early October. But private assessments had pinned the blame on Moscow far earlier.

