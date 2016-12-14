Story highlights Spicer went on to cite the use of a camera by the elevator banks in Trump Tower as proof

Spicer said he was not referring to the President-elect but the transition process

Washington (CNN) Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer on Wednesday praised the transparency during President-elect Donald Trump's transition process, despite a lack of press conferences and Trump's repeated refusal during the campaign to release his tax returns.

The GOP strategist defended Trump's sons' involvement in the transition process and the family's business in an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan.

"Conflicts of interest arise when you're sneaky about it, when you're shady about it. If you tell everyone, here's what's going on, here's the process, here's the people who are playing a role, that's being transparent," he said.

Spicer went on to cite the use of a camera by the elevator banks in Trump Tower as proof Trump's team was being transparent.

