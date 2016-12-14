Obama makes life commitment to mentorship program

(CNN) President Barack Obama said Wednesday he will be invested "for the rest of my life" to his mentorship program for young men of color.

Speaking at the final White House event for the My Brother's Keeper initiative, Obama said his initiative to reduce barriers to success for minority men would remain a lifelong pursuit.

He recognizes his own story reflected in the lives of some of the program's participants, he said.

"I see myself in these young people," Obama said. "I grew up without a father. There were times when I made poor choices, times where I was adrift. The only difference between me and a lot of other young men is that I grew up in a forgiving environment."

Launched in 2014, the My Brother's Keeper program has sought to improve the prospects of young men of color by organizing mentorships with older professionals. Professional athletes and celebrities have also joined in programs stressing the importance of education and job training.

