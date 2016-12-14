Story highlights Trump tapped the controversial former general to be his national security adviser

The Army decided not to take any legal action against him

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser "inappropriately shared" classified intelligence with foreign military personnel, according to a just-surfaced military summary of the inquiry.

Michael Flynn, the controversial head of intelligence for the coalition in Afghanistan at the time, unintentionally violated intelligence regulations when serving as the Army's deputy chief of staff for intelligence, according to documents obtained by CNN from the Defense Department.

The military report was first obtained by The Washington Post.

Details are scant on what precisely Flynn did, but according to the report, he "inappropriately shared United States classified information with various foreign military officers and/or officials in Afghanistan."

The Army decided not to take any legal action against him, concluding that "there was no evidence of senior officer misconduct, rather there was keen attention to mission accomplishment in a coalition, combat environment."

