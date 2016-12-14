Story highlights John Legend slammed West's meeting with Trump as a "publicity stunt"

Rapper ASAP Ferg voiced support for West, calling his "strategic not stupid"

Washington (CNN) Kanye West doesn't seem fazed by the backlash levied against him by fans and friends for meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

A day after the hip-hop mogul's meeting with Trump at Trump Tower in New York, West on Wednesday tweeted a signed copy of TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year" issue with Trump on the cover.

"To Kanye You are a great friend Thanks," the front cover reads, followed by Trump's signature.

This is the latest sign that West has some sort of admiration for the President-elect and is ready to work with him on issues that the rapper cares about, particularity the poverty and the violence that have plagued his native Chicago.

West tweeted that the meeting, which was requested by the rapper, was an opportunity for the rapper to discuss "multicultural issues."

These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016