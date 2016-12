Inside Jared Kushner's business interests

Story highlights Kushner could have to cut ties with his family's real estate business

Washington (CNN) Jared Kushner's web of business interests is much smaller than Donald Trump's -- but could be more difficult to untangle.

The President-elect's son-in-law -- the husband of Ivanka Trump and, like Donald Trump, the head of a family-owned real estate company -- appears set to play a role in the new White House.

Presidents, though, aren't subject to conflict-of-interest rules. Their aides and advisers are.

That means Kushner could have to cut ties with his family's Kushner Companies real estate business to even take an unpaid advisory role in the White House. He'd also have to find a way around a 1967 anti-nepotism statute that bars even presidents from hiring family members. And he'd have to work around a law that bars federal employees from accepting voluntary services that aren't authorized by law.

What seems clear is that Kushner can't simply turn the management of his assets over to someone else while he works in the Trump administration.