Sources: Ivanka Trump to have East Wing office

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump is poised to play an active role in her father's administration, assuming some of the duties normally assigned to the first lady.

Trump transition aides are already planning for an "Office of the First Family," in the East Wing where the current office of the first lady is located, sources familiar with the plan told CNN.

Melania Trump is still expected to play a role in the White House. However, Ivanka is expected to have a prominent slot as well. A source said she is likely to play the part of Washington hostess as well as advise her father on issues including family leave to climate change.

"No decisions have been made regarding Ivanka's role," Hope Hicks, Trump's spokeswoman, told CNN.

Titles for Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have not been determined. But Kushner, a publisher and businessman, is expected to have his own role outside of the family office -- the latest indication that he could be bound for the West Wing.

