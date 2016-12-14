Judge orders Trump sit for 7-hour deposition in early January

Story highlights The deposition will take place in New York City

Celebrity chef Jose Andres suggested to Trump in a tweet that the two end their legal battle over restaurant

(CNN) Before President-elect Donald Trump heads to the White House on January 20, he will find himself back in the witness chair for questioning in his ongoing contractual dispute with celebrity chef, Jose Andres.

DC Superior Court Judge Jennifer A. Di Toro ruled Wednesday that Trump must sit for a deposition in New York City the first week of January, and it may last up to seven hours.

Trump sued Andres for breach of contract after Andres backed out of a plan for a restaurant in Trump's new luxury hotel in Washington. Andres claimed he canceled plans for the project after Trump made disparaging remarks about Mexicans during the presidential campaign.

Trump's attorneys previously agreed to his deposition in New York City, but sought to limit the length and scope of questioning, arguing in court filings that "Mr. Trump is not just any apex deponent; he is the President-elect ... It is not an overstatement that he is extremely busy handling matters of very significant public importance."

But Di Toro was not moved, ruling Wednesday that limiting Trump's examination would be too prejudicial to the defense team's right to prepare the case for trial, and "Mr. Trump's own statements are at the heart" of the parties' claims.

