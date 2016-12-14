Dana Awartani and the universal language of sacred geometry

Story highlights Dana Awartani is a rising star of the Saudi art scene, known for her geometric designs

(CNN) As Venus orbits the Earth it traces the shape of a five-pointed star. Slice a cucumber, and you will see perfect triangles within.

"You can see geometry throughout nature at every level from the macro to microcosmic," says Saudi Arabian artist Dana Awartani.

Geometric patterns also form the basis of Awartani's work, and her hypnotic, intricate pieces have made her a rising star of the Kingdom's fledgling art scene.

Aged 29, she has already exhibited at prestigious shows and biennales around the world alongside celebrated artists such as Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor and Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono.

There is a buzz around Awartani, and it is likely to get louder.