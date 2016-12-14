Hospital worker spends own money to buy 1,000 toys for sick kids

Story highlights Jessie Tendayi has been buying sick kids Christmas presents for eight years

She hopes to eventually make her giving a year-round mission

(CNN) One hospital worker has been using money from her own paycheck to make sure sick children have an extra-special Christmas.

For the past eight years, Jessie Tendayi, a food service aide at Trinity Hospital in Chicago, has been picking up extra shifts and saving cash for toys.

"It brings joy to me, and also brings joy to the children, that I'm making a difference," Tendayi told CNN affiliate WGN

She began in 2009 by giving 100 toys, but her output has since multiplied tenfold.

This year, she spent $5,000 on 1,000 toys for sick children at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

TOYS GALORE! Advocate Trinity associate, Jessie, saves money all year to buy gifts for our patients. Thank you for your generosity! 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/bGqzuPH7pm — Advocate Children's (@AdvocateKids) December 13, 2016

Read More