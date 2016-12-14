Breaking News

The fighting cholitas: Meet the Bolivian women who wrestle in petticoats

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 7:45 AM ET, Wed December 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In 2010, Italian photographer Daniele Tamagni photographed the fighting cholitas, the famed troop of indigenous female wrestlers in La Paz, Bolivia.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
In 2010, Italian photographer Daniele Tamagni photographed the fighting cholitas, the famed troop of indigenous female wrestlers in La Paz, Bolivia.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Blending WWE and the Mexican lucha libre, wrestlers dominate the ring wearing the traditional garb of the Aymara and Quechua nations.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
Blending WWE and the Mexican lucha libre, wrestlers dominate the ring wearing the traditional garb of the Aymara and Quechua nations.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Fighters wear colorful skirts, petticoats, shawls and bowler hats, and braid their hair.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
Fighters wear colorful skirts, petticoats, shawls and bowler hats, and braid their hair.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
In a show of power and pride, the cholitas are fighting the historic devaluing and oppression of their communities in South America. (The term &quot;cholita&quot; was once a slur against indigenous women.)
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
In a show of power and pride, the cholitas are fighting the historic devaluing and oppression of their communities in South America. (The term "cholita" was once a slur against indigenous women.)
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&quot;What was fascinating was their attention to elegance, to their indigenous roots, and the attention they give to the style of dressing,&quot; Tamagni said.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
"What was fascinating was their attention to elegance, to their indigenous roots, and the attention they give to the style of dressing," Tamagni said.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;The cholitas are indigenous women who, before, were neglected, and now (through wrestling), they gain more power,&quot; he said.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
"The cholitas are indigenous women who, before, were neglected, and now (through wrestling), they gain more power," he said.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Tamagni photographed the women both in the ring and out of it. Here, Dina La Reina Del Ring sits with her husband, a fellow wrestler.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
Tamagni photographed the women both in the ring and out of it. Here, Dina La Reina Del Ring sits with her husband, a fellow wrestler.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Carmen Rosa, who leads the group, was the first wrestling cholita that Tamagni was introduced to.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
Carmen Rosa, who leads the group, was the first wrestling cholita that Tamagni was introduced to.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;It&#39;s something different than the traditional wrestling, something more real, in which (every cholita) has a role and a part. Carmen Rosa is the leader, the best one,&quot; Tamagni said.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
"It's something different than the traditional wrestling, something more real, in which (every cholita) has a role and a part. Carmen Rosa is the leader, the best one," Tamagni said.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;At the time, I thought it was interesting that what I did was not just images of the sport. The personality of these women is very strong,&quot; he said.
Photos: The fighting cholitas give wrestling a makeover
"At the time, I thought it was interesting that what I did was not just images of the sport. The personality of these women is very strong," he said.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 10fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 7fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 4fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 2fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 6fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 3fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 9fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 5fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 1fighting cholitas daniele tamagni 8

(CNN)Professional wrestling is as known for its costumes and gimmicks as it is for the combat itself. But in La Paz, Bolivia, the famed fighting cholitas bring a whole new level of theater and surprise to the ring.

Blending WWE and the Mexican lucha libre, these indigenous women perform weekly in the traditional garb of the Aymara and Quechua nations, leaping and body-slamming in layered skirts, colorful shawls and bowler hats.
In a show of power and pride, they're making a statement against the historic devaluing and oppression of their communities in South America (the term "cholita" itself was once a slur against indigenous women), and earning notoriety -- and modest money -- at the same time.
    Dita von Teese on the eternal allure of a well-dressed gentleman
    Dita von Teese: In praise of the dandy
    Italian photographer Daniele Tamagni, best known for his subculture photo essays and a collaboration with Solange Knowles, saw them in action in 2010, when he photographed them for his series "The Flying Cholitas," a reference to the movement of their billowing skirts and their dramatic jumps.
    Read: Capturing London's high-fashion style tribes
    Read More
    Over a number of weeks, he captured their leader, the formidable Carmen Rosa, and her friends both in the ring and out of it, as they handed out flyers, prepared for their fights and spent time with their families.
    Tamagni spoke to CNN Style about what he learned from these celebrated fighters.
    CNN: How did you come to photograph the cholitas?
    Daniele Tamagni: I was in Bolivia in 2010 on assignment in a small village, very isolated in the mountains. When I finished this work I decided to stay longer to do my own project. I did some research before I went to Bolivia about female wrestlers by La Paz, but I I didn't know anybody.
    Was it easy to infiltrate their group?
    At the beginning, it was quite difficult. Sometimes I'd find another group of cholitas who would claim to be the famous ones, but were not. They play -- they do the lucha libre for tourists; they perform in an inauthentic way. They say, "If you want us to organize a fight for you, you should pay us, we recreate," and it was not what I was looking for.
    Read: Residents of Rio's favelas reveal the truth about their communities
    But then, after a few days, I met a manager who claimed to know the real Carmen Rosa, and he introduced me to her. She's a really nice woman, a very big woman, and quite old for doing such a sport, but she was the founder of the cholitas.
    What I did for the next few weeks was reportage. I was interested in following their everyday lives. For example, Carmen Rosa, she's a cook, so she has a restaurant for street food.
    Creative use of bright color, prints, and designer logos can signify status in modern Cuba, Antonio Eligio writes in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.amazon.com/Fashion-Tribes-Global-Street-Style/dp/1419713906&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;Fashion Tribes&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;, featuring the photography of Italian Daniele Tamagni.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Glam Habaneros Creative use of bright color, prints, and designer logos can signify status in modern Cuba, Antonio Eligio writes in Fashion Tribes, featuring the photography of Italian Daniele Tamagni.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    &quot;These preferences denote identification with cosmopolitan and urban values, and they speak to the eagerness of some young segments of the population to feel integrated into the cultural world of capitalism,&quot; Eligio writes.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Glam Habaneros "These preferences denote identification with cosmopolitan and urban values, and they speak to the eagerness of some young segments of the population to feel integrated into the cultural world of capitalism," Eligio writes.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Daniele Tamagni first photographed Congo&#39;s smartly dressed &lt;em&gt;sapeurs &lt;/em&gt;for his book &quot;Gentlemen of Bacongo.&quot;
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Gentlemen of BacongoDaniele Tamagni first photographed Congo's smartly dressed sapeurs for his book "Gentlemen of Bacongo."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Dressed in bright colors and expensive, often European suits, they stand out in neighborhoods with widespread poverty.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Gentlemen of BacongoDressed in bright colors and expensive, often European suits, they stand out in neighborhoods with widespread poverty.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    The wrestling Flying Cholitas juxtapose their dangerous moves with traditional feminine garb.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Flying Cholitas of BoliviaThe wrestling Flying Cholitas juxtapose their dangerous moves with traditional feminine garb.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Their outfits are often made from fine, flashy materials and finished with intricate embroidery. In wearing traditional clothes, they hope to distinguish themselves from women who have given themselves to Western standards of beauty, behavior and dress.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Flying Cholitas of BoliviaTheir outfits are often made from fine, flashy materials and finished with intricate embroidery. In wearing traditional clothes, they hope to distinguish themselves from women who have given themselves to Western standards of beauty, behavior and dress.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Chaos in Burma (C.I.B.) lead singer Einstein Mc King Skunk is one of the best known of Myanmar&#39;s punks. &quot;I love my punk style. It defines my identity as an anarchist and as being against the rules that are imposed by society,&quot; he says in an essay by journalist Peter Popham.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Punks of BurmaChaos in Burma (C.I.B.) lead singer Einstein Mc King Skunk is one of the best known of Myanmar's punks. "I love my punk style. It defines my identity as an anarchist and as being against the rules that are imposed by society," he says in an essay by journalist Peter Popham.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    South Africa&#39;s DIY fashion crews compete to have the best dancers and personal style.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Joburg Style BattlesSouth Africa's DIY fashion crews compete to have the best dancers and personal style.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Each crew has their own unique aesthetic. Smarteez Crew, one of the best, is known for refined style that combine vintage clothing with items found at flea markets.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Joburg Style BattlesEach crew has their own unique aesthetic. Smarteez Crew, one of the best, is known for refined style that combine vintage clothing with items found at flea markets.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Botswana&#39;s Afrometals combine cowboy and heavy metal influences with African accents. As is the case elsewhere, the community considers personal style as important an identifier the music itself.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Afrometals of BotswanaBotswana's Afrometals combine cowboy and heavy metal influences with African accents. As is the case elsewhere, the community considers personal style as important an identifier the music itself.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    For Senegalese &lt;em&gt;dirriankhes&lt;/em&gt;, seduction is the ultimate art form. Clothes, fragrance and hair are all meant to draw in the attention of suitors and admiration of other women.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Diskette Xaley and Dirriankhes of SenegalFor Senegalese dirriankhes, seduction is the ultimate art form. Clothes, fragrance and hair are all meant to draw in the attention of suitors and admiration of other women.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    The younger &lt;em&gt;disquettes&lt;/em&gt; are similarly focused on seduction. However, they&#39;re more likely to pursue modeling and beauty pageants, and mimic more Western beauty standards.
    Photos: Fashion tribes: 7 of the world's best-dressed subcultures
    The Diskette Xaley and Dirriankhes of SenegalThe younger disquettes are similarly focused on seduction. However, they're more likely to pursue modeling and beauty pageants, and mimic more Western beauty standards.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    fashion tribes daniele tamagni habaneros 2fashion tribes daniele tamagni habaneros 1fashion tribes daniele tamagni bacongo 1fashion tribes daniele tamagni bacongo 2fashion tribes daniele tamagni flying cholitas 1fashion tribes daniele tamagni flying cholitas 2fashion tribes daniele tamagni burma punks 1fashion tribes daniele tamagni joburg style battles 1fashion tribes daniele tamagni joburg style battles 2fashion tribes daniele tamagni afrometals 1fashion tribes daniele tamagni dirriankhe 2fashion tribes daniele tamagni dirriankhe 1
    Do you remember your first fight?
    The first time, it was in a school. The money they got from the fighting was to restore the toilets in the school, so there was participation of all the community.
    Read: Her skin tone made this model a social media sensation
    It's something different than the traditional wrestling, something more real, in which (every cholita) has a role and a part. Carmen Rosa is the leader, the best one, and her best friend is Julia la Paceña, who was more technical -- she does the most jumping.
    It's like theater. The wrestlers are more performers. Their dream is to become superstars, (making) money and the possibility to earn more. They are really humble people, but really passionate about what they do.
    Haute technologie: The otherworldly designs shaping fashion&#39;s future
    Otherworldly designs shaping fashion's future
    What did you admire about the fighting cholitas outside of the ring?
    At the time, I thought it was interesting that what I did was not just images of the sport. The personality of these women is very strong.
    What was fascinating was their attention to elegance, to their indigenous roots, and the attention they give to the style of dressing. As a photographer, I focus a lot on subcultures, on fashion as a weapon to stand out, to perform, and this is what they do.
    The cholitas are indigenous women who, before, were neglected, and now (through wrestling), they gain more power.