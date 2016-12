Eiffel Tower goes dark for Aleppo

(CNN) Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower went dark Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the people of Aleppo.

The world-famous landmark turned out its lights at 8 p.m. local time in what Mayor Anne Hidalgo's office called a "symbolic measure... to call out the international community again on the urgency to act."

The Eiffel Tower went dark tonight in a show of support from the city of Paris to the civilians trapped in Aleppo https://t.co/gTL3ih6Ek0 pic.twitter.com/KrcFEgKvJo

On Thursday, a medical humanitarian convoy, loaded with equipment and chartered by the Union of Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM), will depart Paris and head to Aleppo.

The UOSSM was created by Franco-Syrian doctors in 2012 at the beginning of the Syrian civil war to help the populations affected by the conflict.

Since meeting Aleppo Mayor Brita Hagi Hasan in Paris on December 5, Hidalgo has helped raise awareness of those in the affected part of the besieged city.

She sent a letter sent to the Pope asking him to intervene in favor of a peaceful solution in Syria, hung a banner on the façade of the Paris Town Hall to show Parisians' solidarity and wrote a letter to the World Congress of Mayors (UCLG) to enlist their support.

On Wednesday, the ceasefire brokered by Turkey with Russia for eastern Aleppo collapsed less than a day after it was implemented, as Turkey and activists on the ground accused the regime and other forces of heavy shelling and bombardment.

Deaths were reported on both sides Wednesday, while some 50,000 civilians -- low on food and medical supplies -- were believed to remain inside the small pocket of eastern Aleppo still under rebel control.

The ceasefire was aimed at evacuating both rebels and civilians, but by late afternoon the promised evacuations had not taken place.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said he was appalled by the ceasefire agreement's swift collapse.

Photos: Battle for Aleppo A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during an evacuation operation in Aleppo, Syria, on Thursday, December 15. The evacuations began under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces. Hide Caption 1 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation got underway on December 15. Hide Caption 2 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15. Most of the civilians will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib. Hide Caption 3 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15. Hide Caption 4 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15. Hide Caption 5 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15. Hide Caption 6 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years. If the rebels lose Aleppo, it would be their worst defeat since Syria's civil war began in 2011, and it would leave the government in control of the country's five major cities. Hide Caption 7 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14. Hide Caption 8 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14. Hide Caption 9 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces advance on December 14. Hide Caption 10 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13. Hide Caption 11 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13. Hide Caption 12 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13. Hide Caption 13 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13. Hide Caption 14 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13. Hide Caption 15 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13. Hide Caption 16 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12. Hide Caption 17 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12. Hide Caption 18 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12. Hide Caption 19 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12. Hide Caption 20 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces. Hide Caption 21 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12. Hide Caption 22 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12. Hide Caption 23 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 24 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9. Hide Caption 25 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9. Hide Caption 26 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5. Hide Caption 27 of 27

"While the reasons for the breakdown in the ceasefire are disputed, the resumption of extremely heavy bombardment by the Syrian government forces and their allies on an area packed with civilians is almost certainly a violation of international law and most likely constitutes war crimes," he said in a statement.