Eiffel Tower goes dark for Aleppo

(CNN) Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower went dark Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the people of Aleppo.

The world-famous landmark turned out its lights at 8 p.m. local time in what Mayor Anne Hidalgo's office called a "symbolic measure... to call out the international community again on the urgency to act."

Hidalgo said she decided to make the "gesture of support for the besieged inhabitants of Aleppo."

On Thursday, a medical humanitarian convoy, loaded with equipment and chartered by the Union of Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM), will depart Paris and head to Aleppo.

The UOSSM was created by Franco-Syrian doctors in 2012 at the beginning of the Syrian civil war to help the populations affected by the conflict.

