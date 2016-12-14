Breaking News

Eiffel Tower goes dark for Aleppo

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 3:58 PM ET, Wed December 14, 2016

The Eiffel Tower in Paris turned off its lights Wednesday.
  • Paris sends show of support to people of Aleppo
  • City's mayor has close relationship with Syrian city

(CNN)Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower went dark Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the people of Aleppo.

The world-famous landmark turned out its lights at 8 p.m. local time in what Mayor Anne Hidalgo's office called a "symbolic measure... to call out the international community again on the urgency to act."
    Hidalgo said she decided to make the "gesture of support for the besieged inhabitants of Aleppo."
    On Thursday, a medical humanitarian convoy, loaded with equipment and chartered by the Union of Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM), will depart Paris and head to Aleppo.
    The UOSSM was created by Franco-Syrian doctors in 2012 at the beginning of the Syrian civil war to help the populations affected by the conflict.
    Since meeting Aleppo Mayor Brita Hagi Hasan in Paris on December 5, Hidalgo has helped raise awareness of those in the affected part of the besieged city.
    She sent a letter sent to the Pope asking him to intervene in favor of a peaceful solution in Syria, hung a banner on the façade of the Paris Town Hall to show Parisians' solidarity and wrote a letter to the World Congress of Mayors (UCLG) to enlist their support.
    Aleppo ceasefire broken in less than a day
    On Wednesday, the ceasefire brokered by Turkey with Russia for eastern Aleppo collapsed less than a day after it was implemented, as Turkey and activists on the ground accused the regime and other forces of heavy shelling and bombardment.
    Deaths were reported on both sides Wednesday, while some 50,000 civilians -- low on food and medical supplies -- were believed to remain inside the small pocket of eastern Aleppo still under rebel control.
    The ceasefire was aimed at evacuating both rebels and civilians, but by late afternoon the promised evacuations had not taken place.
    UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said he was appalled by the ceasefire agreement's swift collapse.
    Buses wait to evacuate parts of Aleppo, Syria, on Wednesday, December 14. Civilians were supposed to be able to leave during a brief ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces, but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/14/middleeast/aleppo-syria-government-gains/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the ceasefire collapsed&lt;/a&gt; less than a day after it began.
    Buses wait to evacuate parts of Aleppo, Syria, on Wednesday, December 14. Civilians were supposed to be able to leave during a brief ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces, but the ceasefire collapsed less than a day after it began.
    Syrian pro-government forces advance December 14 during their operation to retake Aleppo. The fall of Aleppo -- held by rebels for the past four years -- would be the opposition&#39;s worst defeat since Syria&#39;s civil war began in 2011, and it would leave the government in control of the country&#39;s five major cities.
    Syrian pro-government forces advance December 14 during their operation to retake Aleppo. The fall of Aleppo -- held by rebels for the past four years -- would be the opposition's worst defeat since Syria's civil war began in 2011, and it would leave the government in control of the country's five major cities.
    Syrian pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Syrian pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo&#39;s Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Syrian pro-regime fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    Syrian pro-regime fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo&#39;s Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    "While the reasons for the breakdown in the ceasefire are disputed, the resumption of extremely heavy bombardment by the Syrian government forces and their allies on an area packed with civilians is almost certainly a violation of international law and most likely constitutes war crimes," he said in a statement.
    CNN's Impact Your World team has ways viewers/readers can help Syrians. Please visit CNN.com/impact.

    CNN's Margot Haddad contributed to this report.