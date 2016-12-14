'The Voice' crowns a winner

Story highlights
(CNN)"The Voice" has crowned its newest winner.
After weeks of competition, Sundance Head from Team Blake has emerged victorious in the latest season of NBC's singing competition.
The soulful singer's win gives coach Blake Shelton his fifth win.
Former child star and Team Adam's sole finalist Billy Gilman came in second place. Alicia Keys' young powerhouse Wé McDonald came in third.
Josh Gallagher came in fourth place.
Head's win comes as somewhat of a surprise. Gilman and McDonald had been thought to be the frontrunners in the competition. It's likely that Head's powerful finale performance pushed him to victory.
His take on Etta James' "At Last" and his original song, "Darlin' Don't Go," earned rave reviews on Monday night.
The finale of "The Voice" was a star-studded event that featured performances from Bruno Mars, Sting, The Weeknd, and Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, KISS and country singer Cam also appeared to duet with the finalists.
"The Voice" returns in February.