'The Voice' crowns a winner

Story highlights Sundance Head has been crowned the new sinner of 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton was Head's coach in the singing competition

(CNN) "The Voice" has crowned its newest winner.

After weeks of competition, Sundance Head from Team Blake has emerged victorious in the latest season of NBC's singing competition.

The soulful singer's win gives coach Blake Shelton his fifth win.

Former child star and Team Adam's sole finalist Billy Gilman came in second place. Alicia Keys' young powerhouse Wé McDonald came in third.

Josh Gallagher came in fourth place.

