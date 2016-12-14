Fox's 'Star' plays like pallid 'Empire' knockoff

(CNN) To the victor goes the spoils, so after the success of "Empire," it's hardly a shock that Fox would explore whether producer-director Lee Daniels has another TV hit in him. Yet the result, "Star," is a pallid gender-switch imitation of that earlier hit, with acting and writing less reminiscent of its ostensible inspiration than the movie "Showgirls."

On the plus side, the show offers truth in advertising if the question is, "How many stars would you give this show on a scale from 1 to 10?"

Mixing music, violence and coy sexuality in equal measure, "Star" focuses on the formation of a girl group, deriving its name from one of the characters, Star (Jude Demorest). Driven to succeed, she hooks up with Alexandra (Ryan Destiny), the wealthy daughter of a rock star played by Lenny Kravitz, who is hiding her privileged lineage; and seeks out Simone (Brittany O'Grady), Star's talented sister.

Set in Atlanta, the two girls have been raised in foster care, and now find themselves reunited with their godmother, Carlotta, played by an under-utilized Queen Latifah. In the premiere, the enterprising Star also lands them a manager (Benjamin Bratt) by performing for him at a, er, gentlemen's club, prompting the protective Carlotta to understandably ask, "Who exactly is this manager you found at a strip joint?"

While there's no rule that says there can't be two "Empire"-like shows at once (and "Star" will take its place in January while the established program takes a break), everything about "Star" feels hopelessly derivative, from the liberal sprinkling of music to the hyper-sexuality.

