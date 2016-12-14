Story highlights
- Lily Tomlin will be honored
- The ceremony will air January 29
(CNN)The nominations for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
"Manchester By The Sea" led the film performance nominations with four nods, followed by "Fences" and "Moonlight" with three.
In the television categories, Netflix newcomer "Stranger Things" got three nominations, as did "The Crown," "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and "Westworld."
The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.
"Chicago P.D." star Sophia Bush and actor/rapper Common announced the nominations.
There were 13 categories announced.
The nominees for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture are "Captain Fantastic," "Fences," "Hidden Figures," Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight."
Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep were recognized as nominees for outstanding female actors in a motion picture.
The male actor in a motion picture nods went to Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington.
On the TV side, Sterling Brown scored nominations in more than one category.
He joined Peter Dinklage, John Lithgow, Rami Malek and Kevin Spacey in being nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.
Brown and his fellow "The People vs. O.J. Simpson" cast member Courtney B. Vance were also nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or miniseries along with Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston and John Turturro.
Millie Bobby Brown, Claire Foy, Thandie Newton, Winona Rider and Robin Wright were the nominees for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.
"The Crown," "Downton Abbey," "Game of Thrones," "Stranger Things" and "Westworld" were tapped in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category.
Comedy nominations included Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Ty Burrell, William H. Macy and Jeffery Tambor for outstanding actor as well as Uzo Aduba, Jane Fonda, Ellie Kemper, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lily Tomlin for outstanding female actor.
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series nominations went to "The Big Bang Theory," "Black-ish," "Modern Family," "Orange is the New Black" and "Veep."
Netflix grabbed 17 nominations followed by HBO with 13.
"Grace and Frankie" star Lily Tomlin will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.
The SAG Awards will be broadcast live simultaneously on TNT and TBS on January 29 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.