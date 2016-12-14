Story highlights Lily Tomlin will be honored

The ceremony will air January 29

(CNN) The nominations for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

"Manchester By The Sea" led the film performance nominations with four nods, followed by "Fences" and "Moonlight" with three.

In the television categories, Netflix newcomer "Stranger Things" got three nominations, as did "The Crown," "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and "Westworld."

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.

"Chicago P.D." star Sophia Bush and actor/rapper Common announced the nominations.

