SAG Awards nominations 2017

(CNN) Nominations for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced Wednesday.

The SAG Awards are a peer honor -- with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.

The casts of "La La Land" and "Moonlight" are expected to land nods. The films are both poised for 2017 awards season of accolades.

On the small screen, entertainment insiders are predicting that "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" will also be well nominated. The FX series won nine Emmys and Monday, it scored five Golden Globe nominations.

"Grace and Frankie" star Lily Tomlin will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

