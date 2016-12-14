SAG Awards 2017 noms: The list

(CNN)Nominations for The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
The following are the nominees:
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"
Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"
Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington - "Fences"
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Amy Adams - "Arrival"
Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
Natalie Portman - "Jackie"
Emma Stone - "La La Land"
Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"
Lucas Hedges - "Manchester by the Sea"
Dev Patel - "Lion"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis - "Fences"
Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman - "Lion"
Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
"Captain Fantastic"
"Fences"
"Hidden Figures"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Captain America: Civil War"
"Dr. Strange"
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Jason Bourne"
"Nocturnal Animals"
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Bryan Cranston - "All the Way"
John Turturro - "The Night Of"
Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"
Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"
Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"
Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"
John Lithgow - "The Crown"
Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"
Robin Wright - "House of Cards"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"
William H. Macy - "Shameless"
Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"
Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"
Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"The Crown"
"Downton Abbey"
"Game of Thrones"
"Stranger Things"
"Westworld"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"The Big Bang Theory"
"Black-ish"
"Modern Family"
"Orange is the New Black"
"Veep"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
"Game of Thrones"
"Daredevil"
"Luke Cage"
"The Walking Dead"
"Westworld"