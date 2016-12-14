SAG Awards 2017 noms: The list

(CNN) Nominations for The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

The following are the nominees:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington - "Fences"

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Amy Adams - "Arrival"

Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"

Natalie Portman - "Jackie"

Emma Stone - "La La Land"

Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges - "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis - "Fences"

Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman - "Lion"

Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

"Captain Fantastic"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Captain America: Civil War"

"Dr. Strange"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Jason Bourne"

"Nocturnal Animals"

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"

Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Bryan Cranston - "All the Way"

John Turturro - "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"

Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"

Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"

Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"

Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"

John Lithgow - "The Crown"

Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"

Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy - "The Crown"

Thandie Newton - "Westworld"

Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"

Robin Wright - "House of Cards"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"

William H. Macy - "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"

Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"

Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"

Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Black-ish"

"Modern Family"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Game of Thrones"

"Daredevil"

"Luke Cage"

"The Walking Dead"

"Westworld"