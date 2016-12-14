Breaking News

SAG Awards 2017 noms: The list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:49 PM ET, Wed December 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SAG Awards 2017: And the nominees are...
SAG Awards 2017: And the nominees are...

    JUST WATCHED

    SAG Awards 2017: And the nominees are...

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

SAG Awards 2017: And the nominees are... 01:09

(CNN)Nominations for The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

The following are the nominees:
Motion Picture Awards
    Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
    Casey Affleck - "Manchester by the Sea"
    Read More
    Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"
    Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
    Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"
    Denzel Washington - "Fences"
    Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
    Amy Adams - "Arrival"
    Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
    Natalie Portman - "Jackie"
    Emma Stone - "La La Land"
    Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight"
    Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"
    Lucas Hedges - "Manchester by the Sea"
    Dev Patel - "Lion"
    Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Viola Davis - "Fences"
    Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"
    Nicole Kidman - "Lion"
    Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"
    Michelle Williams - "Manchester by the Sea"
    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
    "Captain Fantastic"
    "Fences"
    "Hidden Figures"
    "Manchester by the Sea"
    "Moonlight"
    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
    "Captain America: Civil War"
    "Dr. Strange"
    "Hacksaw Ridge"
    "Jason Bourne"
    "Nocturnal Animals"
    Television Awards
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
    Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    Bryan Cranston - "All the Way"
    John Turturro - "The Night Of"
    Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"
    Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
    Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"
    Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"
    Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"
    John Lithgow - "The Crown"
    Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
    Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
    Claire Foy - "The Crown"
    Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
    Winona Ryder - "Stranger Things"
    Robin Wright - "House of Cards"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
    Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"
    William H. Macy - "Shameless"
    Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"
    Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"
    Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
    Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    "The Crown"
    "Downton Abbey"
    "Game of Thrones"
    "Stranger Things"
    "Westworld"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    "The Big Bang Theory"
    "Black-ish"
    "Modern Family"
    "Orange is the New Black"
    "Veep"
    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
    "Game of Thrones"
    "Daredevil"
    "Luke Cage"
    "The Walking Dead"
    "Westworld"