Story highlights Robin Thicke posted an emotional tribute about the passing of his father Alan Thicke

The singer said his father was best friend and that he was 'grateful' to be his son

(CNN) Robin Thicke broke his silence early Wednesday morning on the sudden death of his father, Alan Thicke.

"My Father passed away today," Thicke wrote on Instagram. "He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for the love. Love, your grateful son."

A photo posted by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:57pm PST

Robin told the Los Angeles Times that his father had suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter Thicke.

Carter took to Twitter late Tuesday night to post his own tribute to his father. "Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost one of its finest," he wrote alongside a picture with his dad. "You are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time."

Read More