(CNN) A beloved animated story about a prodigal lion cub. An '80s comedy-drama about five teens coping with detention. A Hitchcock thriller about a town under attack by menacing birds. And a fairy tale about a young farmhand rescuing a princess.

They're among the 25 classic films being added to the National Film Registry , which recognizes moves that have had a lasting impact on American culture.

"The Lion King," "The Breakfast Club, "The Birds" and "The Princess Bride" were among the inductees announced Wednesday by the Library of Congress.

"The Lion King"

This year's group also includes the drag queen documentary "Paris is Burning," the animated/live action hybrid "Who Shot Roger Rabbit," the feminist classic "Thelma & Louise," the Barbra Streisand musical "Funny Girl," James Dean's debut film "East of Eden" and the quirky teen comedy "Rushmore."

"Motion pictures document our history and culture and serve as a mirror of our collective experiences," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. "The National Film Registry embraces the richness and diversity of film as an art form and celebrates the people who create the magic of cinema."

