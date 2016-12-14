Breaking News

Philippines President Duterte should be impeached for 'mass murder': critic

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 12:26 AM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

philippines duterte delima killings walker segment_00014607
philippines duterte delima killings walker segment_00014607

    JUST WATCHED

    Philippine senator opposes Duterte's drug war

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Philippines Senator says President should be impeached
  • Duterte admitted this week to personally killing drug suspects

(CNN)Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte should be impeached after he admitted to personally killing drug suspects, one of his top critics told CNN.

On Monday, Duterte said that when mayor of the southern city of Davao, he would patrol the streets "looking for an encounter so I could kill."
    Since taking power in June, Duterte has waged a brutal "war on drugs" that has been linked to more than 5,900 deaths in less than six months.
    Duterte had previously been accused of killing a government official with a Uzi submachine gun but his sober admission at a business forum has enraged his critics.

    'Blood on his own hands'

    Read More
    The President's comments are tantamount to an admission of "mass murder," Senator Leila De Lima told CNN Thursday.
    "These are mass murders," she said. "High crime is a ground for impeachment under (the) constitution."
    "We Filipinos are god fearing because we're a Catholic country and therefore we all know the killing is bad, killing is insane, killing is against the law of both man and the law of god," De Lima said.
    Amnesty International regional director Rafendi Djamin said that Duterte's rhetoric took "the meaning of 'state-sanctioned' violence to a whole new level."
    "By boasting about the blood on his own hands, President Duterte will further embolden police and vigilantes to blatantly violate laws and carry out more extrajudicial executions without fear of being held to account," Djamin said in a statement.
    Philippines president admits to killings
    duterte killing rivers lok_00010302

      JUST WATCHED

      Philippines president admits to killings

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Philippines president admits to killings 01:30

    Threats

    In September, De Lima was ousted as chair of a Senate hearing into the drug crackdown and found herself under investigation in the House of Representatives for alleged corruption offenses.
    She received death threats and was forced to leave her home after a witness in the hearing against her read out her phone number and home address on national television.
    "I don't feel safe," De Lima said Thursday. "I've been warned by some people that there's a serious security threat against me because of my vocal criticism of what the President is doing."
    In the Senate hearing, a witness of De Lima's said he was a former member of the Davao Death Squad, a vigilante group linked to hundreds of killings during Duterte's tenure as mayor, and accused the now President of personally executing a government official.
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads &quot;I&#39;m a pusher,&quot; who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads "I'm a pusher," who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Police officers stand in formation before the start of &quot;Oplan Rody&quot; on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody.
    Photos: Philippines drug crackdown
    Police officers stand in formation before the start of "Oplan Rody" on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    duterte crime 16duterte crime 5duterte crime 13duterte crime 14duterte crime 12duterte crime 11duterte crime 10duterte crime 9duterte crime 4

    Opposition

    Duterte was elected in a landslide in May and has maintained very high approval ratings since, though some analysts have questioned the validity of this, pointing to similarly high ratings for his predecessors.
    While the President and his drug war are popular with many Filipinos, criticism of him has been growing in recent months.
    There were mass protests in November against the reburial of former Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a hero's cemetery, a move that was pushed for by Duterte.
    Earlier this month, Vice President Leni Robredo resigned from a cabinet post after what she described as repeated attempts to prevent her from doing her job.
    Robredo was elected separately from Duterte and belongs to the opposition Liberal Party.
    She told CNN Philippines that Duterte had "the mandate of the Filipino people," but called for "passionate dissent" against his policies.
    De Lima said that Duterte had committed a "betrayal of public trust."
    "We do have an unfit President," she said. "He's the one promoting, encouraging and tolerating the killing."