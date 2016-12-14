(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte should be impeached after he admitted to personally killing drug suspects, one of his top critics told CNN.

'Blood on his own hands'

The President's comments are tantamount to an admission of "mass murder," Senator Leila De Lima told CNN Thursday.

"These are mass murders," she said. "High crime is a ground for impeachment under (the) constitution."

"We Filipinos are god fearing because we're a Catholic country and therefore we all know the killing is bad, killing is insane, killing is against the law of both man and the law of god," De Lima said.

Amnesty International regional director Rafendi Djamin said that Duterte's rhetoric took "the meaning of 'state-sanctioned' violence to a whole new level."

"By boasting about the blood on his own hands, President Duterte will further embolden police and vigilantes to blatantly violate laws and carry out more extrajudicial executions without fear of being held to account," Djamin said in a statement

Threats

In September, De Lima was ousted as chair of a Senate hearing into the drug crackdown and found herself under investigation in the House of Representatives for alleged corruption offenses.

"I don't feel safe," De Lima said Thursday. "I've been warned by some people that there's a serious security threat against me because of my vocal criticism of what the President is doing."

In the Senate hearing, a witness of De Lima's said he was a former member of the Davao Death Squad, a vigilante group linked to hundreds of killings during Duterte's tenure as mayor, and accused the now President of personally executing a government official

Opposition

While the President and his drug war are popular with many Filipinos, criticism of him has been growing in recent months.

There were mass protests in November against the reburial of former Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a hero's cemetery, a move that was pushed for by Duterte.

Earlier this month, Vice President Leni Robredo resigned from a cabinet post after what she described as repeated attempts to prevent her from doing her job.

Robredo was elected separately from Duterte and belongs to the opposition Liberal Party.

She told CNN Philippines that Duterte had "the mandate of the Filipino people," but called for "passionate dissent" against his policies.

De Lima said that Duterte had committed a "betrayal of public trust."

"We do have an unfit President," she said. "He's the one promoting, encouraging and tolerating the killing."