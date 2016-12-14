Philippines President Duterte admits killing suspects

Story highlights Duterte told business leaders he used to drive around looking for 'trouble'

The controversial leader has been previously accused of killing people

(CNN) Controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.

"In Davao, I used to do it personally. Just to show the guys that, if I can do it, why can't you?" Duterte said.

"And (I'd) go around Davao with a motorcycle, with a big bike around and I would just patrol the streets and looking for trouble also. I was really looking for an encounter so I could kill."

He made the remarks at the Wallace Business Forum in Manila on Monday.

It's a claim that has been made against him by his detractors but, until now, Duterte has denied the allegations through his office.