Artist Anish Kapoor has designed this winter hut "Stackhouse" entirely out of blocks of ice.

The committee for the 2017 Warming Huts Art + Architecture competition invited the renowned artist to submit a design.

Brazilian artist Nele Azevedo's ice sculptures melted on the steps of Berlin's Concert Hall back in 2009.

Azevedo wanted to raise awareness to the earth's melting poles and continues to do similar public installations around the world. The work is called "Minimum Monument."

American artist Jim Denevan is known for creating large-scale geometric patterns across surfaces of sand and ice.

Here, Denevan uses snow on top of a frozen lake in Siberia to create circles.

British artist Alex Chinneck froze a 17-ft-tall Christmas tree inside a cube of ice. The tree is decorated with 1,200 lights.

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival takes place in Harbin in Heilongjiang province, which is located in Northern China.

At the annual event, landmarks and buildings from around the world are reconstructed in ice. Snow sculptures like this one also feature.

The ICEHOTEL has been popping up in Northern Sweden every year during the cold winter months since 1989, when it was crowned the world's first ever ice hotel.

This month, the ICEHOTEL announced it plans to stay open all year round.

As the hotel is made from blocks of ice, it usually depends on freezing temperatures to maintain its structure. Now, the hotel will introduce solar-powered cooling technology that will allow it to stay frozen 12 months of the year.

With help from professional ice sculptors, Lexus fitted this NX crossover with wheels and tires made from ice.

The car was frozen for five days at -30 degrees Celsius before the new wheels were installed.

Artists Olafur Eliasson and Minik Rosing created this art installation using ice, in response to global warming and climate change.

The artists lay twelve blocks of ice outside the Place du Pantheon in Paris. The artists hoped that the melting installation would "inspire shared commitment to taking climate action," according to the installation's website.

Artist Sean Yoro paints directly onto melting ice floes. These murals only survived a week.

Yoro hopes his work will "ignite a sense of urgency towards climate change."