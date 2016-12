Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort, Huzhou, China

It may look like a radioactive doughnut, but this is actually the Sheraton Huzhou hotel on the shore of China's Lake Taihu. Architect Ma Yangsong says he drew on local culture and history when designing the 27-storey building. "Huzhou itself is a place famous for traditional ink paintings and splendid water views, and the arch bridge is one of the key elements of traditional architecture," Yansong says. "By incorporating this iconic ring-shape, my goal was to design a contemporary resort that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding environment while evoking the beautiful arch bridge over Taihu Lake."