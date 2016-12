Poro City, Mumbai, India

Poro City, designed by architects at Khushalani Associates in 2015, is a plan to restructure the highly dense environment of Dharavi in Mumbai, one of the largest slums in the world. The proposed pyramid structure, described by the architects as an "integrated 3 dimensional city," spreads over 216 hectares and can accommodate around 376,000 people and 5000 businesses. The concept, which was proposed in the eVolo skyscraper competition in 2015, also has spaces for public amenities including schools, parks, and hospitals. The open-ended nature of its 'holes' allows for different cubicles to be "plugged-in" or added in case there's a need for more spaces.