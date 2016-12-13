'Aleppo is being destroyed by the silence of the world'

Story highlights Powerful messages are flooding Twitter in the wake of Aleppo massacre

Horrified observers are watching the bloodshed from afar

(CNN) "Aleppo is being destroyed by the silence of Arabs and the entire world."

Powerful messages accompanied the hashtag along with images of injured and dead children, sending a message that can't be overlooked: The people dying in Syria are real. We cannot ignore them.

Or as one woman said, "We can't say we didn't know."

#حلب_تباد_بسكوت_العرب_والعالم

A massacre happening live through social media Yet #Aleppo is abandoned. We cant say we didn't know. — rasha Hossam al din (@din_rasha) December 13, 2016

Syria is losing it's last breath right now. Please keep our Syrian brothers and sisters in your prayer.

#حلب_تباد_بسكوت_العرب_والعالم — menna mamdouh (@mennamamdouh318) December 13, 2016

Syria's Civil Defense volunteer rescue group, who call themselves the White Helmets, painted a dire picture of the situation: