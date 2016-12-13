Orlando, Florida (CNN) Survivors, staff, family and friends of the Pulse nightclub shooting returned to the building early Monday morning to commemorate the 6-month anniversary of the attack. People gathered at 2:02 a.m. -- the exact time that Omar Mateen opened fire inside the club.

The morning memorial wasn't open to the public, but a second event held Monday evening at the Orange County History Center was, CNN affiliate WKMG reported.

There, the names of the 49 people who were killed were read by city and county leaders.

Dozens of people attended the event.

The Gay Chorus of Orlando sang at the ceremony at the History Center. The Center was lit up in the colors of the rainbow flag.

