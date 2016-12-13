RIPHarambe meme lives on through new emoji

Story highlights A gorilla emoji is part of Apple's latest emoji update

The update also includes a face palm emoji and an avocado emoji

(CNN) And you thought the #RIPHarambe meme was mercifully over? Well, you were wrong.

The Internet has found a new way to keep the memory of the dead gorilla alive: a Harambe emoji.

Apple released a whole host of new emojis with its latest update. And among them is a silverback gorilla. Of course, the Internet dubbed it Harambe and flocked to Twitter to flaunt their find.

christmas came early this year boys



⚡️ "The Harambe emoji is here!!! "https://t.co/UBQSClAIxm — atlas ☃ (@rapperatlas) December 13, 2016

Harambe, in case you didn't know, was a silverback gorilla who was shot to death after it may or may not have gone after a little boy who fell into its enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard stood by the decision to kill the 17-year-old gorilla, but many people criticized the move. The intense criticism led to the creation of the Harambe meme , which clearly shows no signs of slowing down.

