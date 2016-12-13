Six days, six Georgia officers shot

Atlanta (CNN) The past week has not been a kind one to Georgia's small-town police officers.

Six days. Six officers shot. Two deaths.

The shootings, which happened in three unrelated incidents, highlight a particularly brutal stretch in a year where at least 64 law enforcement officers have died across the United States.

Those shootings, in Georgia and beyond, have placed 2016 well ahead of last year's 12-month total for police fatalities, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Georgia has had one of the worst years in terms of police fatalities.

Here's the latest on this week's shootings in Georgia.

Two officers, friends since childhood, killed

About 140 miles southwest of Atlanta, Americus Police Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr responded to a 911 call last Wednesday about a domestic dispute at a local apartment complex. His best friend , Georgia Southwestern University officer Jody Smith, decided to respond to the call as well to make sure there was enough backup.

At the scene, Minguell Lembrick shot and killed Smarr, 25, and critically wounded Smith, who later died from his injuries.

Smith, who planned to get married this upcoming Spring, had asked Smarr to be his best man.

Both Ofc. Smith (l) and his best friend Ofc. Smarr (r) died from gunshot wounds. The man suspected of killing them killed himself today. pic.twitter.com/dSR3KqSP0I — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 8, 2016

The shootings in Americus, population 17,000, triggered a manhunt that extended into the following day. Lembrick remained at large until Thursday morning when a 911 caller told police he was in a nearby house.

First responders heard a gunshot and, shortly thereafter, a SWAT team found Lembrick's body with a single gunshot wound inside. No one else was in the home.

GBI Director Vernon Keenan called Lembrick a career criminal who "wreaked havoc on this community."

Americus police Chief Mark Scott called both Smarr and Smith "model officers" who served their respective forced admirably.

"They're both heroes in my opinion," Scott said. "My heart goes out to their families."

A drug raid gone wrong

Five days later after Smarr died, two more police officers from Byron, a 4,500-person city located about 50 miles northeast of Americus, were shot during a drug operation.

The officers -- who the Macon Telegraph identified as James Wynn and William Patterson -- were part of a task force serving a search warrant early Monday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation official J.T. Ricketson said.

The officers knocked and announced three times before they made entry into the home and, as soon as they got inside, shots were fired from a white male occupant, Ricketson said. The officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

Ricketson said both officers are expected to recover from their injuries. One is in serious condition; the other was treated and eventually released.

On its Facebook page, the Byron Police Department declined to comment, referring questions to the GBI.

A stolen car, a double shooting

On the other side of the state, northeast of Atlanta not far from South Carolina, two officers from Lavonia were shot late Monday night, according to officials in Franklin County, where the town of 2,100 is located.

The officers had pulled a driver over in a Zaxby's parking lot and, as they ran the vehicle's information, learned that it was stolen, GBI special agent-in-charge Mike Ayers told CNN affiliate WSB . As the officers tried to arrest the male driver, he brandished a weapon and fired at the police.

According to authorities, the gunman remains at large after shooting one officer in the shoulder and the other in the hand and leg, authorities told CNN affiliate WSPA.

Monroe Sheriff's Office puts out license pic of suspect that is accused of shooting 2 Lavonia officers. Khari Gordon confirmed BOLO. pic.twitter.com/OtmA7vMb0N — Brianna Smith (@bsmithnews) December 13, 2016

Ayers told WSB that both officers, who are now being treated at a nearby hospital, are expected to survive.

A deadly year in the line of duty

With roughly two weeks left in 2016, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has documented 64 police officers shot to death. That's a 68 percent increase over the same 50-week period in 2015, according to the group's records.

Of those deaths, Georgia has endured eight in 2016 -- giving it the fourth-most among all 50 states, when accounting for both police shootings and other fatalities, the group said.

In early November, two deputies were fatally shot near Byron after responding to a dispute between neighbors. Later that month, a fugitive shot to death a US Marshals deputy commander seeking to serve an arrest warrant in Long County, Georgia, the US Justice Department said.

"Clearly, our officers are facing horrendous and growing risks while serving and protecting our communities," Alex Murphy, a spokesman for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, said at the time. "It is time for all elected officials, the media and law abiding citizens everywhere to stand in solidarity with our law enforcement professionals and condemn and confront those who are directing violence and hate toward them."