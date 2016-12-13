Audio transcripts from El Faro reveal chaotic final moments

Story highlights National Transportation Safety Board investigators release more than 500 pages of audio transcripts

The transcripts reveal harrowing conversations between the captain and crew in the ship's final moments

(CNN) Audio transcripts of the chaotic final moments aboard the doomed El Faro cargo ship were released Tuesday. They detail hours of conversations up until the moment the ship sank in the middle of the Atlantic in October 2015.

In the early hours of October 1, El Faro's 33 crew members found themselves stuck in the Atlantic with a Category 4 hurricane bearing down on them.

The crew, which set sail from Jacksonville, Florida, had devised a plan to avoid Hurricane Joaquin, but the ship's main propulsion failed at sea.

According to transcripts from the ship's data recorder released by the National Transportation Safety Board, as the situation became increasingly desperate, the captain made the call to abandon ship shortly before 7:30 that morning.

"Alright let's go ahead and ring it -- ring the abandon ship," the transcript says.

