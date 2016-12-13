Man weds fiancee hours before succumbing to cancer

Story highlights Longtime couple of 11 years tie the knot 36 hours before he dies

(CNN) On Friday, when the hospital chaplain asked Raul Hinojosa for his final wish, the cancer-wracked patient just said, "I want to marry her."

His longtime fiancee, Yvonne Lamas, told CNN, "I looked around the room, and said 'Who?' That was just the way we played."

Let's do it, the chaplain said, and she left to get people to help make a dying wish into reality.

Family and hospital staff hurried to put a wedding together. One of the hospital's chaplains took Lamas to the courthouse to acquire a marriage license. When they arrived, the judge waived the typical 72-hour waiting period, Lamas said.

The director of the critical care unit -- who never wears a coat and tie to work, but had that morning after going to see his daughter's Christmas program at school -- shed his suit and gave it to Raul to wear for the ceremony, she said.

