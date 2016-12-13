Unarmed 73-year-old man fatally shot by Bakersfield police

Story highlights Francisco Serna is shot by a police officer answering a call about a man with a gun

Serna didn't have a gun, authorities say

(CNN) A Bakersfield police officer who fatally shot a 73-year-old-man whose family said he had early signs of dementia has been placed on administrative leave, authorities said Tuesday.

Police responded early Monday to a report of a man with a revolver acting strangely, said Bakersfield Assistant Police Chief Lyle Martin.

Francisco Serna was shot after police said he failed to respond to orders to stop approaching and remove his hands from his jacket.

Francisco Serna was fatally shot by police in Bakersfield, California, early Monday.

One of the seven officers who responded to the call, Reagan Selman, fired seven shots at Serna, who died at the scene.

Serna was not armed at the time of the shooting and police did not find a gun, Martin said. A police statement said a dark-colored simulated wood crucifix was found on Serna.

