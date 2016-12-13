Alan Thicke dead at 69

Story highlights Alan Thicke was a writer, composer and actor, best known for "Growing Pains"

Thicke recently appeared on Netflix's "Fuller House"

(CNN) Alan Thicke, the beloved TV actor who epitomized the role of the sitcom dad, died Tuesday at age 69, his agent told CNN.

"Today the world lost an amazing talent," said Tracy Mapes with Imperium 7 Talent Agency. She did not provide details regarding the cause of death.

Thicke's ex-wife, singer and actress Gloria Loring, confirmed his death in a statement on Facebook.

"It is a shock. We were all just together for Thanksgiving. He was talented, funny and deeply devoted to his family," she said. "Rest In Peace, dear one."

Thicke's career spanned five decades -- one in which he played various roles on and off screen, from actor to writer to composer to author.