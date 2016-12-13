Alan Thicke dead at 69

Story highlights Alan Thicke was a writer, composer and actor, best known for "Growing Pains"

Thicke recently appeared on Netflix's "Fuller House"

(CNN) Alan Thicke, beloved TV dad and real-life father of singer Robin Thicke, died Tuesday at age 69, his agent told CNN.

"Today the world lost an amazing talent," said Tracy Mapes with Imperium 7 Talent Agency. She did not provide details regarding the cause of death.

His ex-wife, singer and actress Gloria Loring, confirmed his death in a statement on Facebook.

"It is a shock. We were all just together for Thanksgiving. He was talented, funny and deeply devoted to his family. Rest In Peace, dear one."

Thicke may be best known for his role as Jason Seaver on the hit 1980s sitcom "Growing Pains," which aired on ABC from 1985 to 1992, but in a career spanning five decades he played various roles on and off screen, from actor to writer to composer to author.

