Story highlights Novak Djokovic slumped in second half of 2016

Failed to win a tournament from August onwards

(CNN) Novak Djokovic ended the tennis season a shadow of the player who had swept to four straight grand slam titles, but retired great Patrick Rafter is backing the deposed world No. 1 to recover in 2017.

Djokovic failed to win a title from August onwards -- after claiming six in the first half of the campaign -- and relinquished top spot in the world rankings to Andy Murray.

He admitted to losing his motivation for a while and suffering from "private issues," while wrist and arm injuries also played a part in his slump.

The Serb ended his season with a crushing loss to Murray in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals, with the No. 1 spot on the line, despite the Scot playing a nearly four-hour match the day before.

JUST WATCHED Boris Becker: Challenging six months with Djokovic Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Boris Becker: Challenging six months with Djokovic 02:43

Rafter, though, is convinced the 29-year-old will rediscover his form and add to his tally of 12 majors next season.