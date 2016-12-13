CNN Student News - December 14, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
December 14, 2016
Science and nature factor heavily into today's show. We begin by reporting on an arctic air mass that's moving across the U.S. And we feature reports on how the numbers of giraffes and frogs in some parts of the world are on the decline. Also covered: two new Cabinet nominations by the U.S. president-elect.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!