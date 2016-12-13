(CNN) Tributes have been paid to the renowned renowned English jockey and horse trainer Walter Swinburn who died Monday at the age of 55.

After retiring from racing in 2000, Swinburn took over a training license from his father-in-law Peter Harris in 2004.

It was Harris who confirmed the news of Swinburn's death to the UK's Press Association news agency, although no cause of death was immediately provided.

Jockeys past and present were quick to pay their respects.

The recently retired champion jockey AP McCoy tweeted that he was "very sad to hear about the death of Walter Swinburn. Brilliantly stylish & a genius in the saddle. A jockey that God hath retained. RIP."

Two-time Derby winner Frankie Dettori said that Swinburn was "a true talent and gentleman" while former Grand National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald hailed "a genius on a racehorse."

Shergar trainer Michael Stoute told the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper that Swinburn was "nerveless" on the big days.

Once the most valuable racehorse in the world, Shergar was kidnapped from a stud farm in Ireland in 1983 and never returned.