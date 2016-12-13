Breaking News

Walter Swinburn: Legendary jockey and Shergar Derby winner dead at 55

Updated 7:30 AM ET, Tue December 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jockey Walter Swinburn rode Shergar to victory in the 1981 Epsom Derby.
Jockey Walter Swinburn rode Shergar to victory in the 1981 Epsom Derby.

Story highlights

  • Jockey Walter Swinburn dies aged 55
  • Swinburn won Derby three times
  • Tributes paid by jockeys past and present

(CNN)Tributes have been paid to the renowned English jockey and horse trainer Walter Swinburn, who died Monday at the age of 55.

Swinburn won the Epsom Derby, Britain's richest horse race, three times over the course of his career, including on the legendary Shergar as a 19-year-old in 1981.
    He also recorded wins at the Epsom and Irish Oaks, 2,000 Guineas, 1,000 Guineas and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
    Swinburn's other Derby wins came on Shahrastani in 1986 and Lammtarra in 1995 while international success was marked up at the likes of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in France, the EP Taylor Stakes in Canada and the Breeders Cup Turf in the US.
    READ: No. 1 jockey Moore claims $3M prize
    Read More

    spc winning post november 2016 a block_00005618

      JUST WATCHED

      Bidding for success in Lexington, Kentucky

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (6 Videos)

    After retiring from racing in 2000, Swinburn took over a training license from his father-in-law Peter Harris in 2004.
    It was Harris who confirmed the news of Swinburn's death to the UK's Press Association news agency, although no cause of death was immediately provided.
    The Epsom Derby: Britain&#39;s richest race
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The Derby is Britain&#39;s richest horse race, an event that dates all the way back to 1780 and is named after the then Earl of Derby.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The Derby is Britain's richest horse race, an event that dates all the way back to 1780 and is named after the then Earl of Derby.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    The course that hosts it each year, Epsom, attracts a wide range of patrons. From the fashionistas...
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The course that hosts it each year, Epsom, attracts a wide range of patrons. From the fashionistas...
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    ... to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was in situ for last year&#39;s running of the prestigious race.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    ... to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was in situ for last year's running of the prestigious race.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Top hats and tails are in order for gentlemen on race day at Epsom, a short train ride from London.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    Top hats and tails are in order for gentlemen on race day at Epsom, a short train ride from London.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    The event is as much about the party atmosphere as the racing itself.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The event is as much about the party atmosphere as the racing itself.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    And betting plays a key role with the odds chopping and changing in the lead-up to the race.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    And betting plays a key role with the odds chopping and changing in the lead-up to the race.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Fashion runs side-by-side with the racing, including these rather fetching Panama hats.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    Fashion runs side-by-side with the racing, including these rather fetching Panama hats.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    The Red Devils parachute team mark the start of the race as they swoop down on the course last year complete with a Union Jack.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The Red Devils parachute team mark the start of the race as they swoop down on the course last year complete with a Union Jack.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    And a marching band get spectators in the mood under blue skies.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    And a marching band get spectators in the mood under blue skies.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Ahead of each race, jockeys make their way into the parade ring to meet the owners and saddle up on their mounts.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    Ahead of each race, jockeys make their way into the parade ring to meet the owners and saddle up on their mounts.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    The grandstand is a mere blur as the race action hots up on the turf.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The grandstand is a mere blur as the race action hots up on the turf.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    The crowd watches on as Joseph O&#39;Brien rides Australia to victory last year, a horse trained by his father Aidan.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The crowd watches on as Joseph O'Brien rides Australia to victory last year, a horse trained by his father Aidan.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    In truth, though, Epsom has something for everyone. Here, a modest trio entertain the passing crowds.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    In truth, though, Epsom has something for everyone. Here, a modest trio entertain the passing crowds.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Elm Park is among the favorites for this year&#39;s race.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    Elm Park is among the favorites for this year's race.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    The horse is trained by Andrew Balding, who looks after four of the Queen&#39;s horses and whose father Ian trained 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef.
    Photos: The Epsom Derby: Britain's richest race
    The horse is trained by Andrew Balding, who looks after four of the Queen's horses and whose father Ian trained 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    derby day fieldderby day women in whitederby day queenderby day silhouettesderby day drinksderby day betting slipderby day hatsderby day parachutederby day bandderby day jockeysderby day blurderby day crowdderby day bandepsom derby elm parkandrew balding epsom derby
    Jockeys past and present were quick to pay their respects.
    The recently retired champion jockey AP McCoy tweeted that he was "very sad to hear about the death of Walter Swinburn. Brilliantly stylish & a genius in the saddle. A jockey that God hath retained. RIP."
    Two-time Derby winner Frankie Dettori said that Swinburn was "a true talent and gentleman" while former Grand National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald hailed "a genius on a racehorse."
    Read: Japan's $22B love of gambling
    Shergar trainer Michael Stoute told the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper that Swinburn was "nerveless" on the big days.
    Once the most valuable racehorse in the world, Shergar was kidnapped from a stud farm in Ireland in 1983 and never returned.
    Visit cnn.com/winningpost for more news and videos
    Swinburn piloted Shergar to victory by 10 lengths in the 1981 Derby, the biggest winning margin in the prestigious race's history.