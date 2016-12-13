Story highlights Messi meets boy who wore plastic bag jersey

(CNN) An Afghan boy who gained online fame after a picture of him wearing a makeshift Lionel Messi jersey went viral has finally met his football hero in Doha, Qatar.

Murtaza Ahmadi was shown dressed in a blue-and-white-striped plastic bag with Barcelona and Argentina star Messi's name and number etched in pen on the back in January.

The image, which garnered global attention after it was posted on a Messi fan site, sparked a manic search by fans to find the six-year-old from Jaghori, southwest of Kabul.

أخيراً مرتضى يلتقي بميسي! اللجنة العليا ساعدت الطفل الأفغاني على تحقيق حلمه في #قطر. #الاهلي_برشلونة pic.twitter.com/LFHau5wWMj — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) December 13, 2016

Now, almost 11 months later, a series of images and videos posted on social media by Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee Tuesday showed Messi and Murtaza meeting for the first time.

