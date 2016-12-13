Japan's $22.5 billion passion for horse racing

Story highlights Japanese wagered over $22B on horses in 2015

(CNN) Horses, bikes, powerboats and motorbikes all have one thing in common in Japan -- they're part of a small selection of sports that members of the public are legally able to gamble on.

And in the case of horse racing, the Japanese people certainly make the most of it. In 2015, the total wagered throughout the country totaled at $22.5 billion.

This year has been the first time the Japanese have been able to bet on foreign races, and they've certainly leaped at the opportunity.

For October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe , more than twice the value of bets were made in Japan than in France, which hosted Europe's richest race.

Naohiro Goda, a Japanese horse racing analyst, says gambling has helped the sport blossom in his country.